Fla. Judge Won't Toss Suit Over $300M Guyana Fuel Deal
By Carolina Bolado ( June 23, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday denied Jones Walker LLP's request to exit a lawsuit accusing the firm and one of its partners of using confidential information from a client to create an entity to compete with the client for a $300 million fuel agreement with the government of Guyana....
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