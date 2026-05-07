11th Circ. Won't Revive Volkswagen Driver's Oil Leak Suit

By Gina Kim ( May 7, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined to revive a Volkswagen driver's proposed class action claiming her SUV suffered from a defect that caused it to leak oil, ruling Thursday she hasn't plausibly alleged the issue rendered the vehicle unsafe, considering she drove it more than 57,000 miles two years before the issue emerged....
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