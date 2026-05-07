Nielsen Tells 2nd Circ. To Upend Cumulus' Data-Tying Order

By Bryan Koenig ( May 7, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Nielsen urged a Second Circuit panel Thursday to undo an order, which is currently stayed, effectively blocking it from conditioning media company Cumulus' access to national radio ratings data on buying its local offerings....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.