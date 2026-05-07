DOL Can Argue With Honeywell, Siemens In 401(k) Appeals
By George Woolston ( May 7, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday granted the U.S. Department of Labor time to argue in two cases where workers are seeking to revive proposed class actions alleging their employers violated federal benefits law by misallocating forfeitures from an employee 401(k) plan....
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