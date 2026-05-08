Communal Streaming App Says IPhone Removal Monopolistic

By Bryan Koenig ( May 8, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Communal video streaming app Rave has filed five separate lawsuits against Apple, including in a New Jersey federal court, accusing the technology giant of booting it from iPhones and Macs under pretextual claims of fraud and spreading malware, which the app says were invoked to protect Apple's SharePlay and its iPhone monopoly....
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