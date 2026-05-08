Using FCA To Go After DEI Poses Legal Hurdles For DOJ
By Madeline Lyskawa ( May 8, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's use of the False Claims Act to go after DEI policies diverges from past administrations' use of the civil fraud statute to tackle policy initiatives in key ways that may pose legal challenges to enforcement....
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