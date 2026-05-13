Entertainment Website 'Tester' Can Proceed With Tracking Suit
By Allison Grande ( May 13, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to toss a proposed class action accusing Anschutz Entertainment Group of illegally using tracking tools that transmitted website visitors' data to third parties, finding that two of the plaintiff's three wiretap and privacy claims could move forward and that her status as a website "tester" did not preclude her from pressing the suit....
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