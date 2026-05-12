Operational AI Washing: A New Securities Class Action

By Donnie King, Eric Coleman and Reginald Janvier ( May 12, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- For the past two years, the artificial intelligence securities litigation landscape has been dominated by AI washing, which refers to the practice of exaggerating or misrepresenting the role, sophistication or impact of artificial intelligence to create a misleading impression of technological capability or competitive advantage....
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