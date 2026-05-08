Combs Accuser's Atty May Face Contempt Over AI Sanctions
By Rose Krebs ( May 8, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- An attorney has been ordered to appear in New Jersey federal court to explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt for not complying with a sanctions order over an AI-hallucinated case citation he filed in his client's civil lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs....
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