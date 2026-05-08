Ex-NFL Player Gets 16-Plus Years For $200M Healthcare Fraud
By David Minsky ( May 8, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a former NFL player to more than 16 years in prison for his role in a fraud conspiracy in which he and others bilked government health insurance programs out of nearly $200 million in a scheme using fake doctors' orders for orthotic braces that weren't medically necessary. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.