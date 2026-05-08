Rightsizing Regulation To Usher In Next-Generation Nuclear

By Hilary Jacobs ( May 8, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- On May 1, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a proposed rule that would establish a new risk-informed, performance-based regulatory framework for the "rapid," high-volume licensing and deployment of first-of-a-kind and "nth-of-a-kind" microreactors and other reactors "with comparable risk profiles" generally considered to be lower than those of traditional light-water reactors.[1]...
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