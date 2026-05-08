Seagram's Heiress In NXIVM Case OK'd For Fiji After Prison

By Pete Brush ( May 8, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- An heir to the Seagram's liquor fortune was cleared for takeoff to a "small resort" she owns near the island of Fiji, after her release from prison for her role in the sex cult NXIVM, according to an order docketed in New York federal court on Friday....
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