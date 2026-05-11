Volvo Says Recalls For Faulty Backup Camera Moot Suit

By Gina Kim ( May 11, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Volvo has urged a New York federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action alleging it sold cars with defective rear cameras that don't operate properly when in reverse, arguing the claims aren't ripe since the plaintiff didn't say he took advantage of remedies offered through the automaker's nationwide voluntary recalls....
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