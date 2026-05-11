Donor Smeared Founder After Assault Report, Suit Says
By Kelcey Caulder ( May 11, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The founder of a Florida-based charitable initiative focused on supporting nonspeaking autistic individuals and their families told a Georgia federal court a financial donor sexually assaulted her at a work gathering and carried out a retaliatory defamation campaign against her after she told others what she said happened....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.