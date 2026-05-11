Binance Takes Investor Suit Arbitration Bid To 11th Circ.
By Sydney Price ( May 11, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Binance and former CEO Changpeng Zhao are asking the Eleventh Circuit to review a Florida federal judge's decision denying their bid to compel arbitration of a proposed class action alleging that the crypto trading platform knowingly violated U.S. regulatory requirements....
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