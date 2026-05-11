Perplexity Pushes Bid To Toss Reddit Data-Scraping Claims
By Elliot Weld ( May 11, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI Inc. has told a New York federal court that Reddit Inc.'s amended claims that its content was used illegally to train AI models should be dismissed because they still fail to show that Reddit holds copyrights on the "vast majority" of that content....
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