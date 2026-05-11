Binance Wants Last Claim Tossed In Hamas Victims' Suit

By Sydney Price ( May 11, 2026, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Binance and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao have asked a Manhattan federal court to toss the last remaining claim in a lawsuit alleging the cryptocurrency exchange aided and abetted the terrorist group Hamas' attack in Israel, saying recent decisions in similar cases support dismissal....
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