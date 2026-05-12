Ex-Lottery.Com CEO Wants SEC Fraud Suit Tossed

By Sydney Price ( May 12, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Lottery.com has asked a New York federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims he participated in a scheme to inflate the gambling platform's fiscal performance, arguing the suit does not show he intentionally duped investors or had incentive to do so....
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