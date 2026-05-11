Mead Johnson Heads To Trial In Ill. Baby Formula MDL

By Lauraann Wood ( May 11, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge handling multidistrict litigation over baby formula that allegedly caused a serious abdominal condition in premature infants rejected Mead Johnson & Co. LLC's summary judgment bid in the fourth lawsuit parties had selected as an MDL tester case, teeing up the litigation's first trial....
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