Insurer Says No Coverage Above $1M For Injured Biker Row

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 12, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The insurer for an auto repossession company and one of its drivers told a Georgia federal court that it does not owe more than its $1 million limit in a case involving the driver hitting a child on a bike, saying the settlement demand from the child's family did not obligate the insurer to resolve the dispute....
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