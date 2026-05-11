Texas Sues Netflix Over 'Staggering' Data Logging

By Mike Curley ( May 11, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas sued Netflix Inc. on Monday, alleging that it misled consumers by promising not to harvest or log their viewing data while quietly doing exactly that and selling that information to advertisers and other outside firms without users' consent....
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