5th Circ. Reverses Injunction In $4.7M Golf Cart TM Dispute
By Adam Lidgett ( May 11, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has rejected a challenge to a Texas federal court's award of $4.7 million to a golf cart battery maker in a trademark infringement lawsuit but found that an injunction in the case was too broad and had to be reassessed....
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