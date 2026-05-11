Brewery Says Eviction Bid Chases Profit From FIFA World Cup

By José Luis Martínez ( May 11, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Houston brewery asked a Texas state court on Monday to block its landlord from evicting it ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alleging the landlord manufactured lease defaults to retake the property and profit from its location near Houston's planned tournament fan zone....
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