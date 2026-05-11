FCC Plans First FM Radio Auction Since Authority Was Renewed
By Christopher Cole ( May 11, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Monday it will sell off construction permits for 132 FM radio channels, the first auction of its kind in years....
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