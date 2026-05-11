Boeing's 737 Max Deceit Cost Airline Over $150M, Jury Told

By Rachel Riley ( May 11, 2026, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Counsel for LOT Polish Airlines kicked off trial in a fraud suit against Boeing on Monday, telling a Seattle federal jury that the aerospace giant caused more than $150 million in losses after 737 Max jets the airline leased became "giant paperweights" amid a global grounding tied to two catastrophic crashes....
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