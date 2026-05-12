Ship Managers Indicted Over Baltimore Bridge Disaster

By Linda Chiem ( May 12, 2026, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors accused the management company and a supervisor of the container ship that slammed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024 of recklessly operating the ship, forging inspection documents and misleading safety investigators, according to a Maryland federal grand jury's criminal indictment unsealed Tuesday....
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