Beauty Tech Co. Execs Beat Investor Suit For Good

By Emily Lever ( May 11, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Monday tossed a proposed class action accusing beauty technology firm Cutera and its executives of misleading investors about its acne treatment launch and financial results, finding the legal claims against the company were abandoned and discharged under its Chapter 11 plan....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.