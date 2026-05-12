Zillow Fights Buyers' Effort To Revise Home Loan Lawsuit

By Grace Dixon ( May 12, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Zillow told a Washington federal court that homebuyers should not be allowed to amend their complaint alleging the real estate platform used its market dominance to inflate costs nationwide, arguing the late changes cure none of the deficiencies in the buyers' claims....
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