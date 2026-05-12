Trump Gets Time For Justices To Review $83M Carroll Verdict

By Gina Kim ( May 12, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump can delay enforcement of the $83.3 million verdict for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll while he appeals the Second Circuit's en banc refusal to rehear his appeal, as long as he puts up $7.5 million in interest that may accrue during Supreme Court proceedings, the panel said Monday. ...
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