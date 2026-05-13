How Cos. Can Navigate Iran Sanctions Risks In China
By Jamie Schafer, Alexander Dmitrenko and Mason Ji ( May 13, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control recently took a series of coordinated actions signaling a heightened enforcement approach indicating the Treasury is prepared to take significant enforcement action and to deploy secondary sanctions against companies — particularly financial institutions — that continue to trade with Iran....
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