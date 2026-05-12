Bernstein Litowitz Client Wins Battle To Lead Kyndryl Suit
By Sydney Price ( May 12, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will lead a proposed class of investors accusing information technology services company and IBM spinoff Kyndryl Holdings Inc. of misleading shareholders with representations that the company had sufficient control over its cash management practices, a Manhattan federal judge said on Tuesday....
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