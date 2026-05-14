How Del. Courts Will Likely Evaluate AI Oversight Claims

By Mike Bongiorno, Tim Perla and Jessica Lewis ( May 14, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- To date, no Delaware court has adjudicated a Caremark claim — the bedrock claim that challenges a board's oversight — based on alleged failures to oversee artificial intelligence risk. Despite the explosion of board‑level discussion; regulatory, investor and media attention; and internal policymaking around AI, how Delaware fiduciary law will treat AI‑specific oversight failures remains unanswered....
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