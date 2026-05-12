Citron Founder Didn't Believe His Own Position, Jury Told
By Craig Clough ( May 12, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company CEO testified Tuesday as the first witness in Citron Research founder Andrew Left's criminal securities fraud trial, telling a California federal jury that Left published an inaccurate short sale report on his company that quickly tanked its stock even though it appears he lacked the "conviction" of his attack....
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