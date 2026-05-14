IP Atty Gets $4.5M Over Fake Child Abuse Allegations

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 14, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A California state jury has hit the CEO of a sobriety app with a $4.5 million verdict over claims he made a false child abuse report against the mother of his child, a Los Angeles intellectual property attorney, in a bid to secure child support and full custody, according to the counsel for the mother....
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