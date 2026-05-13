Oversight Bill For FCC's High Cost Program Signed Into Law

By Nadia Dreid ( May 13, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Rural Broadband Protection Act, which aims to establish a vetting process for internet service providers who are taking part in the Federal Communications Commission's "high cost" program, has finally made it into law after being filed several times over the last couple of years....
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