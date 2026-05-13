11th Circ. Rejects Trump Rehearing In Clinton RICO Fight

By Ryan Boysen ( May 13, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit will not reexamine the dismissal of President Donald Trump's racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, which claims the pair falsely accused Trump of colluding with Russia during his 2016 campaign....
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