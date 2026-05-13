Shutterstock Inks $35M Deal In FTC's Autorenewal Suit
By Gina Kim ( May 13, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Shutterstock Inc. will pay $35 million to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit alleging it knowingly deceived customers about its subscription plans' autorenewal policies, with one executive noting in internal communications they could "hopefully get away with it" when they saw competitor Adobe Inc. sued over its subscription practices in 2024....
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