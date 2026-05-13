Man Who Sold Matthew Perry Fatal Ketamine Gets 2 Years

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 13, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A licensed drug addiction counselor who sold "Friends" actor Matthew Perry the ketamine on which he fatally overdosed in October 2023 was sentenced in California federal court Wednesday morning to two years in prison, having pled guilty to drug-related charges....
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