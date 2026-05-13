Ore. Justices Urged To Reverse PacifiCorp Appeal Win

By Cara Salvatore ( May 13, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Property owners urged the Oregon Supreme Court Wednesday to overturn a decision wiping out their wildfire damages verdict against PacifiCorp, saying the ruling leaves the state "without a workable framework" for class trials and citing "unfortunate appearance-of-justice concerns" regarding the judge who wrote the opinion....
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