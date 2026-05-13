Rebel Wilson Can't Defeat Calif. Defamation Suit On Appeal

By Gina Kim ( May 13, 2026, 11:48 PM EDT) -- California appellate justices upheld an order denying Rebel Wilson's bid to ax a defamation suit alleging she spread lies about producers of the movie "The Deb," and whom she accused of embezzlement and sexually harassing the lead actress, ruling Wednesday there's evidence to support Wilson knew her statements were likely untrue. ...
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