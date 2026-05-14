Volkswagen Hit With Class Claims Over EV Battery Fire Risk
By Carla Baranauckas ( May 14, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has been hit with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging that tens of thousands of its ID.4 electric vehicles contain defective high-voltage batteries that can spontaneously catch fire because of misaligned electrodes....
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