Infrastructure Can't Support ICE Detention Center, Ga. City Says

By Tom Lotshaw ( May 14, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Social Circle, a Georgia city of about 5,000, has asked a federal judge to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from rapidly converting an empty warehouse into a 10,000-bed detention center, arguing the agency shirked its duty to consider the impacts....
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