'Who's Telling The Truth?' Musk-OpenAI Fight Goes To Jury

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 14, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's counsel urged a California federal jury during trial closings Thursday to find OpenAI breached its charitable trust aided by Microsoft Corp. and slammed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's credibility, while OpenAI's counsel argued Musk is trying to attack his competitor and urged jurors to ask themselves, "Who's telling the truth?"...
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