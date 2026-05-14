Takeda Cashed In From Delay Of Generic IBS Drug, Jury Told
By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 14, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Drug buyers urged a Massachusetts federal jury on Thursday to find that Takeda Pharmaceuticals conspired with another drugmaker to keep a generic version of anticonstipation drug Amitiza off the market in order to boost its own profits. ...
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