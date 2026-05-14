Cushman & Wakefield Wants Discovery Stay For 401(k) Suit
By Isaac Monterose ( May 14, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield told a Washington federal court Thursday that a proposed 401(k) class action's discovery deadlines need to be paused because of the company's pending dismissal and venue transfer motions....
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