OpenAI Seeks To Overturn Injunction In 'IO' TM Fight

By Ivan Moreno ( May 14, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- OpenAI is urging a California federal judge to overturn a preliminary injunction barring the company from using "IO" as a trademark for AI hardware, arguing it has abandoned all federal applications for the mark and has no plans to use it....
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