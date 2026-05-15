Judge Won't Undo Ax Of Location Patent Suit Against Google

By Elliot Weld ( May 15, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said he would not grant a favorable judgment or a new trial to the owner of a location tracking patent who accused Google of infringement, saying the owner had not raised any arguments that would merit disturbing the finding that he acted with intent to deceive the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office....
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