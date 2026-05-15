Grok Chatbot Shares Private Info With Tech Cos., Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( May 15, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Users of Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok have had their most personal queries and conversations shared with Meta, Google and TikTok for advertising purposes without the users' permission, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court....
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