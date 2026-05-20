How Anthropic's Mythos May Upend Defense Cyber Rules

By David Panzer, Matthew Thrasher and Isaac Natter ( May 20, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- On April 14, Anthropic publicly announced the development of Claude Mythos Preview, a general-purpose language model capable, according to Anthropic, "of identifying and then exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities in every major operating system and every major web browser when directed by a user to do so."[1]...
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