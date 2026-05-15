2nd Circ. Judge Flags 'Weird' Objection To $147.5M Deal

By Brian Steele ( May 15, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panelist said Friday that an argument advanced by a group of objectors to a $147.5 million cost-of-insurance settlement is "weird," noting that its logic depends on securing an even better outcome in separate litigation....
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